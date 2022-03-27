Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

