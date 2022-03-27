Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,764 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $26.19 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $299,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.