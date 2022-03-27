Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 64.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 223,664 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.