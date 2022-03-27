Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 282.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $10,294,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in First American Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 126,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

