First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,726 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in First American Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in First American Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

