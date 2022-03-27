Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.88. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

