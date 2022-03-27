Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 634 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 621,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,524. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

WLK opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

About Westlake Chemical (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.