Short Interest in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Increases By 155.3%

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIT. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

