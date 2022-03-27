Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.96) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($43.02) to GBX 2,897 ($38.14) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($34.89) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,413.14.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

