Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $95.50.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.
Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.
