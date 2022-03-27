F&M Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:FMOO)

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

FMOO stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. F&M Bancorp has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25.

F&M Bancorp Company Profile

F&M Bancorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent state-chartered bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans, including home, personal, student, and business and agriculture; credit and debit cards; and insurance services.

