Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $6.00. Santos shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 15,671 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

