Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $6.00. Santos shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 15,671 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.
Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STOSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (STOSF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.