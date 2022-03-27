Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.39. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 189,330 shares changing hands.
PFIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James upped their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.
Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
