Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.19

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.39. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 189,330 shares changing hands.

PFIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James upped their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

