Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.74. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 437,484 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

