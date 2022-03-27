Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.74. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 437,484 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.