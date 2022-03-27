Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Grows By 150.4%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,200 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the February 28th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

ICL stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

