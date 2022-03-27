Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.33. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 139,228 shares.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

