Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the February 28th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

