Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.16. Tarena International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 11,839 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

