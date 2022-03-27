Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.66

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $3.27. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 3,631 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.