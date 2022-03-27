Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Up 142.0% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

FFC stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.