180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after acquiring an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

NYSE:BNS opened at $73.80 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

