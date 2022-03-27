Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

