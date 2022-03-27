Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

