-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AMPE stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.