Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

