CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

