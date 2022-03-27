AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

AUTO stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoWeb in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

