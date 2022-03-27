FairCoin Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $586,141.83 and $28.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001589 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042764 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00283955 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FAIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.