ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $0.83. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 73,585 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearOne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.