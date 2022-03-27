Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,145 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.