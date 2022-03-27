Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 210,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

