Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

