Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Shopify by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Shopify by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $679.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $756.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,191.12. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

