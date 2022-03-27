K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 125 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

