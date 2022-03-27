K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

