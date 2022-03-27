ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $112.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.