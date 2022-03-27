The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.