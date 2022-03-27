Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.56

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.56 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.03). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), with a volume of 6,547 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

In other news, insider Louise Maxwell Barton purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,810.43).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

