KCS Wealth Advisory Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sasol were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sasol by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sasol by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sasol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $25.47 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

