First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.92 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.