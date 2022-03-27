Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $968.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

