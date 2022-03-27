Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.