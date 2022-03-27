Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.19

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $28.34. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 3,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 74,232 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

