Analysts Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target at $52.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

