Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $406.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.75.
TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company.
Atlassian stock opened at $284.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.88 and its 200-day moving average is $356.75. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,265,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
