Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $11,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

