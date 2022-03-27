Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,728,523 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of £20.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

