Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as low as C$3.41. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 300 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE)
