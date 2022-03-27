Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.48

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and traded as high as $37.00. Mannatech shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 3,563 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mannatech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

