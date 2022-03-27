Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Rises By 161.5%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RNDB opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point cut Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

