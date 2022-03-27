Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Up 138.5% in March

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the February 28th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

